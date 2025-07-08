M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,007 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1%

WM opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

