LTG Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

IJK opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.