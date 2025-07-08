Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JSPR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2%

JSPR traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,983. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 463,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

