iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,413 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $60.66.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

