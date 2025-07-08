Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,018 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 6.8%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.