Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 317,450 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,793,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $42,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

