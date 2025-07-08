49 Wealth Management LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1,067.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,917,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 9,134.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 162,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 89,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mplx Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.22%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

