49 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

