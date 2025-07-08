Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,408 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $25,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 124,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 160,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

