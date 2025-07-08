49 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

49 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.