NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $8,321,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. This trade represents a 90.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. This trade represents a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,294,062 shares of company stock valued at $495,050,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Up 1.9%

SNOW opened at $225.71 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $226.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.