Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,927,000 after buying an additional 7,560,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,104,000 after buying an additional 3,027,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,876,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,710,000 after purchasing an additional 719,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,662,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.04.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.