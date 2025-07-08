Hourglass Capital LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after acquiring an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

NYSE UPS opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

