AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised AIRO Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AIRO Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRO opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. AIRO Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

