Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Holdings Increased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,036,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras comprises about 5.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras worth $158,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 17.6%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 73.88%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.