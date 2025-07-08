Capital Management Associates Inc Invests $205,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MMC stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $224.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

