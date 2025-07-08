Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

