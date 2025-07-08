Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,017,000 after purchasing an additional 220,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 686,775 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 228,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

