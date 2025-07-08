Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 112,425.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. TELUS Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

