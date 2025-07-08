Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Chime Financial

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

