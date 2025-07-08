WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,522 shares during the period. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,970,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

