China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $5,996,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.66.

Shopify Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $116.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.