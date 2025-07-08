ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. ChampionX Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on CHX

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.