Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $55,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22.9% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $735.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.39. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $736.96. The company has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

