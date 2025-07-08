Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,220.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after acquiring an additional 292,506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 108,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

