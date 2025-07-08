Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Fartcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fartcoin token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. Fartcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $241.30 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,785.67 or 0.99912222 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fartcoin Token Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol. Fartcoin’s official website is fart.dev.

Buying and Selling Fartcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 1.08501141 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $236,604,937.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fartcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fartcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

