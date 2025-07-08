City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of City worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of City by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of City by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,010. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Parsons bought 2,200 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,426. The trade was a 440.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock worth $339,590 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. City Holding Company has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.09.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. City had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 30.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

