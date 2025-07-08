Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $308.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

