Sierra Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

