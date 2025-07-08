Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Trading Down 0.6%
ADBE opened at $376.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.25 and its 200-day moving average is $407.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
