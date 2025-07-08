16,897 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

