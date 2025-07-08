NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 373,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 359,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

