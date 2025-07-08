Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $305.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

