Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.64% of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 148,875 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 117,706 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

About VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

