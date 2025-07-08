Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $946.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.