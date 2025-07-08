Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 19,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

