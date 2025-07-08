Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 134,733,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 78,976,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.