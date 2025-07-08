Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 767,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 224,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 11.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.76.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Mineral Exploration
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 1999 Again? The Danger of These 3 Companies Making Bitcoin Bets
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Poised for Explosive EPS Growth in 2025
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Believe the Hype? Can SoFi Maintain Its 3-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.