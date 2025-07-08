Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This is a 60.0% increase from Jiayin Group’s previous — dividend of $0.50.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $970.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $244.68 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

