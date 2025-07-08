A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4%

AMRK stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $554.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

