Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3459 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 139.0% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:SBR opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 904.22% and a net margin of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.