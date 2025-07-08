Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3459 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 139.0% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1%
NYSE:SBR opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $958.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.28.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 904.22% and a net margin of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Believe the Hype? Can SoFi Maintain Its 3-Month Rally?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Centene Stock Dropped 40% — And Whether It’s a Buy Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.