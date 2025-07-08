SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

