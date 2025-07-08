Synergy Investment Management LLC Buys 629 Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $597.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

