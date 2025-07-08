Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 282,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prudential Financial Price Performance
NYSE:PRU opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
