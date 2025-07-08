Centennial Bank AR Acquires 596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 622.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SPSM opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

