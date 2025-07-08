Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.6%

CAH stock opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

