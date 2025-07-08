Financial Counselors Inc. Has $78.39 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $356.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $658.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

