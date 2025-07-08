FY2025 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Reduced by Analyst

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of MTY Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$43.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.74. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$36.79 and a 1-year high of C$53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

