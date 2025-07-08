FY2025 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2025

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTY. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of MTY Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on MTY

MTY Food Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$43.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.74. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$36.79 and a 1-year high of C$53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.