LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $380.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $394.00.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.69.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

