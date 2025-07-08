iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,359,000.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

